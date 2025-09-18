Fife Council: leader’s fury at ‘dirty politics’ as SNP bid to oust him over disgraced David Graham

Fife Council leader David Ross has survived a vote of no confidence over his handling of complaints about convicted sex offender, disgraced councillor David Graham.

The long-serving Labour politician saw an SNP motion to have him removed immediately fall by 40 votes to 34 after a long debate which was both emotional, and personal.

Cllr Ross branded the opposition’s move as “dirty politics” and a “disgusting attempt to gain political advantage on back of David Graham’s actions.”

Graham, 43, the Labour councillor for Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Village ward on Fife Council, was jailed for 27 months after being convicted of sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15.

A motion by SNP leader Craig Walker called for Cllr Ross’ removal as leader of Scotland’s third largest council after claims that no formal investigation or safeguarding processes were undertaken after concerns from local authority staff were initially raised about Graham in 2017.

The politician was re-elected in 2022 and subsequently appointed as spokesperson for health and social care on Fife Council and sat on the board of NHS Fife - key posts which, Cllr Walker argued, represented a “serious failure of judgement and leadership” by Cllr Ross and put “political management above staff and public safety.”

But, visibly angry, Cllr Ross hit back: “No matter how much Cllr Walker dresses this up with high moral language and talk of safeguarding, this motion is an unjustified personal attack on me beyond the normal bounds of political debate.”

The SNP’s call for Cllr Ross to go spanned some two pages of the full council’s agenda, and accused the leader of “putting political management above staff and public safety.” Labour’s counter was a one line simply rejecting the motion.

The picture was further clouded by amendments from ReformUK which has up to three councillors following defections from the Tories and former Labour member, Julie MacDougall. It suggested Cllr Ross “reflect on his actions and consider his position” while the Lib Dems sought a report to the council’s Cabinet Report on how any external, independent review could be commissioned into the handling of any complaints on Graham, prior to his conviction.

In the end, it came down to a straight choice between the SNP motion and a combination of Labour and Lib Dems’ wording, after ReformUK councillors failed to gain any support outwith its group.

Cllr Walker spoke of “uncomfortable truths” adding: “The concerns were raised eight years earlier as staff staff reported behaviours in the workplace that left them feeling uncomfortable. That is not trivial - it is serious safeguarding that demanded to be investigated and actioned, but silence and inaction were the order of the day.”

He accused Cllr Ross of “political calculation over moral responsibility” and said: “He has no moral authority to lead Fife Council any longer.”

The council leader responded by laying out what happened - and the actions he took, adding: “I have acted properly and appropriately throughout this case, based on what I was told and knew at the time, and I would take the same action again.” He said complaints from staff related to Graham spending too much time in offices,m distracting staff.

“Some felt uncomfortable because he was a councillor, and they did not feel they could ask him to leave. There were no reports of any sexually inappropriate behaviour to me, and that was confirmed by staff, he said. “They were also clear they did not wish to make a complaint, I respected their confidentiality and agreed it should be dealt with informally with me speaking to David Graham. I did, and he stopped making extended visits. No further issues raised and staff were fully satisfied with the way it was dealt with.”

Cllr Ross said Cllr Walker “has had all this confirmed but continues to make insinuations I knew more than I did, and never approached me for an explanation.”

The debate split along party lines, with the SNP also abstaining en masse on the ReformUK amendment, which removed it from the final vote.

Labour councillor Tom Adams branded the attack on Cllr Ross as “disgraceful” adding: “No one in this chamber could have predicted the despicable behaviour and crime of David Graham. When David Ross dealt with it in 2017 it was accepted by all parties involved - political posturing by the SNP has no place in this chamber.”

Councillor Daniel Wilson (Glenrothes Central and Thornton, SNP) said the administration was guilty of a “dereliction of duty,” adding: “Labour had an opportunity to act, but instead of protecting staff and public, it protected its own interest. It did not safeguard the people of Fife, it safeguarded its desire for power.”