Fife councillors set for emergency meeting to discuss cost of living crisis

The meeting of the people and communities scrutiny committee will meet on September 27 to also look at the housing crisis, as well as planning Cafe Inc services across Fife ahead of the October school break.

The move came after the SNP renewed its criticisms of the minority Labour administration, claiming it had been inactive during the summer recess - a claim already rejected by the party.

At this week’s committee meeting, Councillors Bryan Goodall and Bailey-Lee Robb said reports they had requested didn’t make it on to the agenda because Labour was “running scared of scrutiny.”

Councillors will hold an emergency meeting next month

Cllr Goodall said: “The Fife Council SNP Group have been calling for urgent action on the Fife housing crisis and the cost of living since the local elections in May.

“Labour, Tory and Lib Dem members have been working together to block us at every turn.”

The scrutiny committee wasn’t due to meet again until late October, but it will now factor in an extra session in September.

Cllr Goodall welcomed the move but had a swipe at Labour.

He said: “I am pleased we finally reached an agreement after turning up the pressure, that these issues will come to an additional meeting that other parties had to be dragged kicking and screaming to agree too”