Fife holiday park launches expansion plan

Sauchope Caravan Park in Anstruther wants to add eight more lodge style caravans to its facilities.

A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council.

The new lodges would be similar in style to the ones already on the site which sits 1km north-east of Crail.

Sauchope Caravan Park

The park currently has 127 static holiday caravans with pitches for a further 50 touring caravans and camper vans.

Work has already started on previous plans approved for more pitches, and the business says this new application is “a very modest” expansion.”

Its statement added: “Sauchope Links Holiday Park makes a significant contribution to the Fife economy because of the direct and indirect jobs which it provides as well as the social and economic benefits it brings to the area.