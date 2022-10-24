News you can trust since 1871
Fife hotel plans coffee kiosk in gardens for residents and visitors

A Fife hotel is planning to create a coffee kiosk in its garden for guests and visitors.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 11:14am

Kinnettles Hotel in St Andrews wants to make different use of the space at its premises at 150 North Street, St Andrews.,

It has submitted a planning application to Fife Council.

It relates to an area of land that currently form garden space associated with the hotel which sits on the opposite side of the road in the heart of the university town – the hotel itself has no outdoor space.

Kinnettles Hotel wants to add a coffee kiosk in its garden

The hotel’s proposal is to install a small lightweight converted horsebox to serve hot beverages and snacks to both guests and non-residents. Seats would also be installed for customers, along with bins for all rubbish.

The proposed opening hours would be from 8:00am to 8:00pm, April to October, and 9:00am to 4:00pm from November to March.

Councillors and officers will consider the application in due course.

