Rufflets Hotel in St Andrews has lodged a planning application with Fife Council for the additional accommodation.

It is seeking permission to site six huts in its 3.7-hecatre grounds which also embrace the hotel, kitchen garden, three holiday lodges, a gate lodge and staff accommodation.

The huts would be situated within a woodland setting, offering four single-bed accommodation for two people, with two of them doubling up to four with built-in foldable beds.

Rufflets Country House Hotel in St Andrew's.

A supporting statement said: “The preference for living in a rural location has increased during this uncertain period, which has encouraged holidaying within Scotland.

“This tranquil but easily accessed countryside location will promote good mental well-being and also encourage a valid sustainable argument when travel to destinations is minimised.

“This development will exemplify these attributes as the local countryside is well connected for golfing, walking and cycling.”

The hotel said there development would have no significant impact on the character or amenity of the surrounding area, and it would provide “a much-needed contribution to tourist accommodation in the area.”