Fife looks at new deal with Poland to open up trade and investment opportunities
Fife is set to strengthen its links with Poland to open up trade and investment opportunities.
A new co-operation agreement with Kujawsko-Pomorskie Voivodeship is to be considered by Fife Council. It will be decided at Thursday’s meeting of the cabinet committee.
The Polish region has asked to formalise co-operation with the Kingdom, building on previous contacts, existing heritage and cultural ties.
The co-operation agreement would set out areas of mutual interest for development of stronger links, and Fife Council would work with Scotland’s national agencies in promoting international links.
Most Popular
There is potential to develop an agreed action plan focused on areas of mutual interest including further opportunities to promote tourism, including a visiting friends and relatives market, golf tourism and business visitors.
Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “Councils have long played a significant role supporting economic relationships, trade development and trading goods across borders.
“ This agreement has the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to economic cooperation with other regions.
“Scotland and Poland have a number of historic links and Polish communities are long settled across Fife.”
The initial focus will be an action plan covering trade fairs and exhibitions, business events and supply chain opportunities, led by the council’s economic development team. Opportunities for educational or cultural activities may also be explored.
A formal signing ceremony for the agreement would be held in early 2023.
The Fife-Kujawsko-Pomorskie co-operation agreement would be evaluated after 12 months, and has the potential to be extended to other regions, including those with existing links to Poland as well as Fife.