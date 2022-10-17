Fife looks at new deal with Poland to open up trade and investment opportunities

A new co-operation agreement with Kujawsko-Pomorskie Voivodeship is to be considered by Fife Council. It will be decided at Thursday’s meeting of the cabinet committee.

The Polish region has asked to formalise co-operation with the Kingdom, building on previous contacts, existing heritage and cultural ties.

The co-operation agreement would set out areas of mutual interest for development of stronger links, and Fife Council would work with Scotland’s national agencies in promoting international links.

Altany Craik, Fife Council's finance spokesperson

There is potential to develop an agreed action plan focused on areas of mutual interest including further opportunities to promote tourism, including a visiting friends and relatives market, golf tourism and business visitors.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “Councils have long played a significant role supporting economic relationships, trade development and trading goods across borders.

“ This agreement has the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to economic cooperation with other regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scotland and Poland have a number of historic links and Polish communities are long settled across Fife.”

The initial focus will be an action plan covering trade fairs and exhibitions, business events and supply chain opportunities, led by the council’s economic development team. Opportunities for educational or cultural activities may also be explored.

A formal signing ceremony for the agreement would be held in early 2023.