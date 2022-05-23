Fife MSP promoted as Scottish Tories reshuffle Holyrood Ministers

Alexander Stewart, Mid Fife and Scotland list MSP, has been promoted to a finance and economies role as the Shadow Minister for just transition, employment and fair work, as well as retaining his existing role as Shadow Minister for older people.

The appointment was made by party leader, Douglas Ross.

Mr Stewart said: “I am truly delighted to become the Shadow Minister for just transition, employment and fair work as well as retaining my role as Shadow Minister for older people; a role which I know so well and one that we have achieved much progress on.

Alexander Stewart MSP