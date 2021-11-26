Members of the central and west Fife planning committee were minded to approve the formal change of use of Carriston Reservoir near Star, which has actually played host to trout fishing activities for almost the past two years.

It is understood that the reservoir, originally owned by Scottish Water, was historically used for recreational fishing by local angling clubs, who rented the reservoir for fishing from Scottish Water.

It was then developed into a commercial enterprise after being sold by Scottish Water to the previous owner, before being bought by the current applicant in January 2020.

The fishery has been given the go ahead to continue

However, at that time, the applicant said he was unaware planning permission had not been granted for the fishery use - prompting the formal bid for retrospective consent before councillors on Wednesday afternoon.

Ten letters of objection were received, most citing the impact on overwintering birds, but these were set aside by councillors who approved the application.

That was granted on the condition - the fishery closes over the winter months to mitigate the impact on wildlife, but Conservative West Fife councillor Mino Manekshaw felt the committee was being “over harsh” imposing it.

“The applicant has already said in order to safeguard the viability of the business that he needs what’s in this application,” he added.

“I just worry we’re making the collapse of the business a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

However, his suggestion of removing the winter closure condition failed to find a seconder and the plans were rubber-stamped.

