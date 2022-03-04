Former Fife pub could become housing for up to 14 people in new plan

King Enterprises, which is owned by businessman Asif Hussain, has applied for change of use proposals relating to the Lindsay Tavern in Kelty’s Main Street.

The ground floor had latterly been earmarked for a restaurant, but new plans have come forward for eight new bedrooms and a communal space which can be used as a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application has been made to Fife Council

The provision would build on the use of the first floor as an existing self-contained flat which is currently used as a HMO with further rooms at attic level.

According to designs submitted as part of Mr Hussain’s change of use application, the ground floor could accommodate six double rooms and two single rooms.

The proposals will now be subject to the usual planning process, with interested parties able to make comments to Fife Council.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.