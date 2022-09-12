Greggs and Burger King set to create new outlet in Kirkcaldy

Greggs and Burger King plan to turn the former Arnold Clark premises into a restaurant and drive-thru.

The companies’ plans were lodged with Fife Council earlier this year, and formally approved this week.

The application for a change of use will see them move into the Harry Fairbairn Mini garage on Carberry Road, replacing the car showroom.

Greggs is set to move into the town's Motor Mile ([pic: Lisa Ferguson)

Greggs wants to build a restaurant on the site, while Burger King plans a drive-thru.

It would mark a change to the motor mile at Mitchelston which incorporates a number of car dealers, and the food takeaways will look to tap into the the traffic going to the nearby Asda.

Burger King has been absent from town for a significant number of years after closing its High Street base.