Greggs and Burger King set to create new outlet in Kirkcaldy
Two food businesses have been given the go-ahead to move into a former car showroom in Kirkcaldy
Greggs and Burger King plan to turn the former Arnold Clark premises into a restaurant and drive-thru.
The companies’ plans were lodged with Fife Council earlier this year, and formally approved this week.
The application for a change of use will see them move into the Harry Fairbairn Mini garage on Carberry Road, replacing the car showroom.
Greggs wants to build a restaurant on the site, while Burger King plans a drive-thru.
It would mark a change to the motor mile at Mitchelston which incorporates a number of car dealers, and the food takeaways will look to tap into the the traffic going to the nearby Asda.
Burger King has been absent from town for a significant number of years after closing its High Street base.
Greggs has a town centre outlet, and is also at Fife Retail Park.