Historic Fife church adds defibrillator to entrance door

Largo Parish Church’s plans to install a defibrillator in a prominent position in the village of Upper Largo have this week been approved by Fife Council.

The proposed defibrillator will be positioned adjacent to the entrance door of the church so it is in easy reach and for the benefit of church attenders, local groups who meet in the nearby church hall and local residents at the west end of Upper Largo.

The church itself dates back to 1623 and the wall around the graveyard dates from 1657, but the small defibrillator would actually be fitted to the south facing wall of one of the session houses near the entrance and therefore not physically attached to the B-listed building.

Fife Council planning case officer Fiona Kirk said: “The proposed defibrillator is a necessary requirement for the local community and would be appropriately positioned on a gatehouse/session house and not the church itself.

“The proposed location is the most accessible position and is minimal in scale and would enable the defibrillator to be easily visible to the public when approaching the building, therefore a greater number of people will be aware of its existence should it be required in an emergency.

“The location would enable the defibrillator to be connected to the room directly behind which houses the electrical distribution for the building.

“It is considered the defibrillator has no adverse impact upon the character and appearance of the adjacent category B-listed church."

