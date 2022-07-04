Holiday lodge planned for Fife farm to add to tourism accommodation

New holiday accommodation for tourists could be created in a Fife seaside town.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 4th July 2022
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 9:11 am

A planning application has been lodged with Fife Council for a lodge at Pleasants Farm, near Aberdour.

It has been submitted by Lisa Clegg, Selvage Street, Rosyth.

The site is a 30-minute walk from Aberdour train station.

How the lodge could look

The proposed development is intended to facilitate short term, holiday stays for up to two guests.

It would also complement the existing holiday lodge which operates at a high occupancy rate and is often unable to meet demand.

Due to the smaller size of the proposed development, it would primarily focus on catering to single guests and couples as opposed to families and large groups.

Councillors and officers will consider the application in due course.

