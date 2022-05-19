The former Dunfermline Athletic manager turned politician held off a challenge from the SNP to secure a third term as the civic head of the Kingdom.

Councillor Leishman, who represents Dunfermline Central, faced a challenge for the post.

The SNP - the largest party at the local authority but short of an overall majority - proposed Councillor John Beare who represents Markinch, Leslie and Glenrothes North.

Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife

With the key issue of who governs Fife for the next five years still unresolved, Councillor David Alexander, group leader, said: “He knows standing orders inside out and in this council we need someone like that.”

Labour group leader, David Ross, nominated Mr Leishman, hailing him a “tremendous ambassador” for the Kingdom.

In a rollcall vote,the popular Mr Leishman was re-appointed by 40 votes to 33.

Labour proposed creating three Depute Provosts to share the civic workload – a move Cllr Beare said was “overkill” adding: “The demands on the civic head and deputy are relatively light.

"To provide three deputes and emasculate them from political discussion for the next five years is overkill.”