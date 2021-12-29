Kinghorn housing: Developer appeals over council’s refusal of controversial plans

Gladman Developments has formally lodged an appeal with Scottish ministers after Fife Council rejected its application for planning permission in principle for the huge development at Mid Mire earlier this year.

Up to 140 homes were proposed for the greenfield site east of Red Path Brae in a blueprint which the company argued would enhance Kinghorn and tackle the town’s housing shortfall.

The development proposal attracted 320 objections

However, after a staggering 320 objections were received in response to the application, Fife councillors refused consent citing concerns about the principle of development on the site, noise and residential amenity and the risk of flooding.

Despite that though, Gladman is remaining steadfast and is refusing to walk away from the site.

A spokesperson for Gladman Developments said it did not accept the council’s reasons for refusal and, therefore, had no option but to appeal the decision to Scottish ministers.

“It is submitted that the application accords with the relevant policies of the development plan, constitutes sustainable development in accordance with the Scottish Planning Policy and there are no material considerations to justify refusal,” they added.

The site of the proposed development

“The appeal proposal fulfils SPP criteria to deliver an effective, well-designed, sustainable housing development that can contribute to remedying the on-going shortfall in the five-year supply of effective housing land in Fife, alongside the potential to deliver a range of local benefits.

“There are no technical issues that would preclude the granting of planning permission in principle.

“Gladman respectfully asks that Scottish ministers uphold the appeal and grant planning permission for this proposal.”

Of the 140 homes, Gladman Developments said 21 units would be affordable, and it estimated new residents could generate £3.9 million annually to the local economy.

Eight letters of support for the plans were also tabled, although that number was dwarfed by the 320 letters of opposition.

It is understood the appeal was submitted to the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division just before Christmas, and it is likely to be considered early in the New Year.

