David's Kitchen, a local chain of convenience stores run by industry veteran David Sands, applied to swap out the cafe on Oriel Road for a completely independent hot food takeaway.

The newly segregated unit would include dedicated doors to split it off from the existing retailer and extractor flues on the roof to remove cooking smells.

Thirteen residents objected to the plans of the building - once the Drive In garage and car wash - believing that the takeaway would encourage littering and anti-social behaviour, and may also emit unwanted scents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David's Kitchen on Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy

They also strongly disagreed with the notion of extending the unit's opening hours from 10pm to 12am seven days a week - and claimed that the cafe was already functioning as a takeaway, breaching planning rules.

Environment officers visited the business last year to remove outdoor tables to the rear of the premises as they were in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

David Torrance MSP

David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, was among those opposing the plans.

"I strongly believe that granting the extension sought to opening hours would have a highly detrimental impact on residents and the surrounding area," he wrote in a formal objection on behalf of several constituents.

"The premises are situated in a residential area, and people living nearby have already been affected greatly by this retail unit. An extension of opening hours would further decrease the standard of those living closest."

However, Fife councillors agreed to approve the plans in line with the recommendations of planning officers.

Case officer Scott McInroy said swapping the cafe for a hot food takeaway would have "no further significant impact" on the area - adding that littering was a matter for the police, rather than planners.

Writing in his report to the council's central and west planning committee, Mr McInroy concluded that the plans met with local planning guidelines - and said allegations of planning breaches were not relevant to the new application.

Conditions were imposed, limiting the opening hours to the existing arrangement of 6am-10pm Mondays-Saturdays, and 7am-10pm on Sundays.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.