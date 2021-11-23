Milestone reached in bid to create major BMX pump track in Fife town

Fife Council is now seeking the public’s views on its efforts to develop the track on the site of the existing BMX track within Kennoway’s Sandy Brae Park.

The £150,000 project not only aims to provide an internationally-recognised fully floodlit facility that can be used to host major events, but will also serve local residents and visitors to improve participation and skills in cycling and other related wheeled sports.

It has secured backing from a number of sources, and is supported by SportScotland who, in the run up to the UCI Cycling World Championships to be hosted in Scotland in 2023, have an £8 million warchest to provide accessible community and club facilities that inspire new and existing cyclists to make cycling a sport for life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the proposed pump track in Kennoway

A formal planning application has now been registered and will go through the usual planning process.

Gavin Harrower, who launched a crowdfunding campaign to help contribute towards the costs involved, is hopeful people will get behind the proposals.

“I believe this will have huge benefits to the Kennoway and Levenmouth areas with an increase in trade at local shops and the undoubted health and wellbeing benefits for young people and adults,” he explained.

“These tracks are built in a way that new riders and seasoned pros will get something from its use.

“I truly trust the community to take care of this facility and as it’s free to use it'll be great to see people learning from each other whilst using this awesome track.”

Pump tracks, which can be used by mountain bikers, BMX riders, skateboarders, roller bladers, scooter riders and even wheelchair users, are an increasingly popular way to encourage exercise while developing balancing and bike handling skills in a safe environment away from traffic.

As well as the obvious physical and mental wellbeing benefits, Fife Council also anticipate the proposed track will be an important community resource and will a focal point for next year’s Kennoway Civic Week.

If approved, work could start in the summer.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.