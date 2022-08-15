New bid to demolish ruinous farm building in Fife conservation village

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Stewart of Letham Farm, wants to get Fife Council approval to remove the outbuilding and change the landscape at The Paddocks.

The new application said took on board feedback from previous submissions, and said: “ It is the intent of this application to add to the visual and social aspects of the Letham conservation village.”

How the development might look

A supporting statement said the existing structures on the site are now at a point beyond which re-instatement to any use would be prohibitively expensive for the basic nature of agricultural buildings, added to which access with modern large farm equipment would be very restricted.

"By removing the existing structures, re-utilising as much of the construction materials as possible, and off-setting the proposed new structures, improved access for a viable usage could be achieved.

The footprints of the proposed dwellings are similar or less than the area of the existing.

The reclaimed stone will be re-used to form gables of the two dwellings.

The statement added: “By taking cognisance of the visual impact to the village of existing less appropriate development, and the feedback and issues raised during previous applications for development of this site, it is felt that this proposal will have a positive impact upon the Letham conservation village.

“It will provide modest, yet comfortable, homes for families to become part of and enhance the local community.”