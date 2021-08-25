New campaign day to persuade Fifers of benefits of Power of Attorney

A national day of action is planned for next month to highlight the benefits of setting one up early - and guiding people through the process.

Every year thousands of people across Scotland can lose capacity - through an accident, a head injury, a stroke or an ongoing progressive illness.

Planning for the future and appointing someone with Power of Attorney can make this difficult time easier for individuals and family members.

Claire Baker Labour MSP

Last week, Claire Bake, MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, has recently met with Fionna Farrell from the Scottish National Power of Attorney Campaign to discuss the campaign before it comes to communities across the region.

Ms Baker said: “This is a very important campaign as too often people leave arranging a Power of Attorney until they are facing a crisis or once it is too late.

“I welcome the work that is being done to raise awareness of the benefits early. This results in less stress at, what can be, a very difficult time if you or a family member becomes incapacitated. “

The new website https://mypowerofattorney.org.uk/ has a whole host of information, guiding people through the process, including information on support with the cost if you are on a low income.

Added the MSP: “I would encourage everyone to consider starting the process of appointing a Power of Attorney.

“I hope that the campaign day in September is successful and will persuade more people to consider taking this step for the benefit of themselves and their families.”

