New fully accessible public loos for popular Fife park

Fife Council has submitted revised plans for external alterations to the Glen Pavilion which will accommodate a new Changing Places Unit (CPU), just four months after a similar planning application had to be withdrawn.

The proposed work would see the creation of a new door opening at the B-listed Art Deco building, and the CPU will provide sufficient space and equipment for people who are not able to use the toilet independently.

The initial plans emerged back in September but were pulled within a matter of weeks after planners suggested siting a modular unit beside the listed building would not be a viable option.

Glen Pavilion, Dunfermline

Community managers therefore went back to the drawing board – and now they hope they have come up with a solution that everyone can agree on.

A spokesperson for Fife Council confirmed: “Since the opening of the additional needs play area within Pittencrieff Park we have been made very aware that we are encouraging inclusion within the park for all.

“There are existing toilets within the park, which will hopefully be refurbished sometime in the near future.

“However, anyone with additional needs who needs to use the toilet or be cleaned currently needs to go back into their car and drive to the nearest CPU, which is currently located in the museum and library building in Abbot Street, which highlighted the need for a suitable facility within the park itself.

