St Marie's Catholic Church in the town’s Victoria Road will be hosting the event from 7:00-8:00pm, March 9, giving people from Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area a chance to stand in solidarity with Ukrainian people who are facing the unimaginable horrors of war.

St Marie’s is part of the St Serf’s parish which also includes St Pius X Church in Kirkcaldy as well as St Ninian’s Church in Cardenden and is led by the Very Rev Brian Canon Gowans.

Canon Gowans will be holding the vigil next Wednesday at St Marie's Church in Kirkcaldy.

Canon Gowens said: “We are inviting the community to come along to St Marie’s next Wednesday evening to pray for the people of Ukraine.

"We will be joined by Father Vasyl Kren of the Ukrainian Catholic Church Our Lady of Pochayiv in Edinburgh who will be leading prayers, reading, singing hymns as well as giving people the opportunity to light candles.”

Canon Gowans said that the event will be open to anyone who wants to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, whether they are religious or not.

"These events are taking place all over the country, and people of all faiths, as well as non religious people are welcome to come to show their support for the Ukrainian people,” he said

"From a practical point of view there are vans flying around gathering aid to send to Ukraine, but I want to remind people that we are here to support them spiritually.

“The people of Scotland have pulled together in a great show of generosity that has galvanised our communities in a very powerful way.”

