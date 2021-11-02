New fund to help Fifers in housing arrears after pandemic

The Scottish Government has funded it, and Fife Council will administer it.

Cllr Judy Hamilton, convener of the council’s community and housing services convener, said: “Families and tenants are struggling, following months of furlough, job uncertainty and returning to work that can be precarious after COVID.

“We have supported people through the assistance we have made available.

Cllr Judy Hamilton

“Through COVID and through changes to Universal Credit, local government has stepped up and supported our tenants.

“However, private landlords aren’t in a position to provide the same level of support.

“This new grant will help tenants and landlords who have struggled financially.”

Anyone who has accrued arrears between March 23, 2020 and August 9, 2021 can apply.

Depending on your circumstances, a grant could reduce or completely pay-off any rent arrears - and the money doesn’t have to be repaid.

