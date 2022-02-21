New homes planned for Fife farm steading which has lain empty for 25 years

The steading at Muircambus Farm in Kilconquhar has lain vacant for more than 25 years and some areas of the building are said to be dangerously unstable.

The Naked Property Group, which is based in Surrey, has now come forward with a plan to convert the historic agricultural building into eight housing units, complete with new garages, gardens and communal space.

The proposed development will retain and enhance the core of the original steading, although a stand-alone pigsty, sheltered cattle feeders in the main courtyard and a lean-to structure will all be demolished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The steading has been vacant for 25 years

A large portion of the external west wall and some internal walls will also have to be removed due to their condition, and new extensions will be put in as part of the first two houses in the development.

A spokesperson for Muir Walker and Pride Architects, on behalf of applicant Dylan Collins, described the existing group of buildings as an “attractive example of traditional agricultural architecture” and said the proposed development would therefore be sympathetic to those.

He continued: “The applicant believes that this development has the potential to supply much needed housing stock to suit a mixed demographic, which in turn will help sustain and enhance the local area and the East Neuk in general.

The steading at Muircambus

“The proposals respect the setting and fabric of the former farmstead building in recognition of its landmark status in the fabric of the local farming community, taking cues from the rural agricultural aesthetic in the proposed architecture.

“The principle of redevelopment of the site should therefore be supported not only in terms of restoring a brownfield site but also the substantial enhancement of this fine example of East Neuk of Fife agricultural history.”

Designs show one-and-a-half storey houses which offer two to four bedrooms on the first floor, a formal sitting room, one bedroom and an open plan living, cooking and dining space on the ground floor.

Each house is also individually designed to fit into the existing buildings, minimising the need for any demolition.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.