New homes planned for Fife hamlet

Planning permission has been sought for the development at Hillside View, Peat Inn, which sits around seven miles south east of Cupar.

The application has been submitted by Tim, Esparon from Stirling based XAfinity XIPP Pension Trustees Ltd.

He is seeking planning permission in principle for the five homes which would be built on vacant agricultural land.

Peat Inn

Documents lodged with the application are based on a new design following local objections.

The proposed home have been moved to the south of the site and the original entrance removed.