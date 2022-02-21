New housing development for site of former Kirkcaldy clinic

First Endeavour LLP wants to breathe new life into the area by building 10 new houses at the old Fair Isle Clinic in Kirkcaldy, which has lain empty for several years.

The building in Fair Isle Road has been repeatedly targeted by vandals, but the developers insist their vision for the site will not only remove an existing eyesore but also directly responds to local community and Fife Council demand for affordable family housing.

A supporting statement submitted along with the planning application for the development urged council planners to give the project the go ahead.

How the site of the former Fair Isle Clinic could look if new housing plans are approved.

“The site is located on a predominantly residential street with surrounding two and three-storey housing,” it said.

“The existing Templehall Parish church also sits to the south of the site.

“The existing single storey clinic is slightly out of scale with the character of the street and the site is suitable for two-storey buildings.

The former Fair Isle clinic which could be torn down for housing

“The clinic is closed and has fallen into a state of disrepair, and this is also reflected in the condition of the surrounding parking and green space which is overgrown and occasionally used for fly tipping.

“The building is currently boarded up and does not contribute to the quality of the environment along the street.

“A new development of 10 affordable homes would be a welcome addition to the surrounding neighbourhood.”

First Endeavour has a track record of completing a number of similar developments in the north east of Scotland.

