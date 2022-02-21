New housing development planned for former sports complex in Fife town

Robertson Partnership Homes and Fife Council have submitted plans to build 58 new properties at the former Astro Soccer complex in Glenrothes - just yards away from the Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre on the other side of Viewfield.

The proposed housing site is owned by Fife Council and is home to a number of outdoor sports courts which have been unused for some time, while Glenrothes Strollers’ Overstenton Park is to the east.

How the housing development in Glenrothes could look

As well as the affordable housing, developers say the project will also provide a much-needed upgrade to the football club’s car park, which shares the eastern access into the wider site.

A spokesperson for Robertson Partnership Homes said the development offers “quality new affordable homes, within a very sustainable location”.

“New homes will be varied in size, layout and density which will meet varying needs of all potential future occupants,” the spokesperson added.

“They will be in keeping with the scale and character of neighbouring residential areas.

“The use of a unified palette of materials will compliment the character of the surrounding area, whilst also providing its own character which will create a sense of place.”

According to the plans submitted to Fife Council as planning authority, a new access point will be created to add to the existing one on Viewfield, allowing ease of movement through the site.

That will effectively create a single loop throughout the site between the two access points, and will also improve access for vehicles, cycles and pedestrians.

“Pedestrian movement will be prioritised within the proposal,” the plans state.

“Streets will be designed to minimise vehicle speeds, creating a safe space for pedestrians.

“Pedestrian connections will also be created between the site and Viewfield to the north, the existing car park to the east, and the residential development to the west.

“These routes created will connect residents with the surrounding area, which boasts a wide range of existing parks, schools, amenities and services.

“This will actively encourage cycling and walking.”

