New plan to extend pontoons at Fife harbour

Burntisland Sailing Club has formally lodged a planning application with Fife Council for phase two of its plans to develop the marina at the East Dock.

The first row of BSC pontoons was installed in 2018 and came to fruition after several years of fundraising and preparations, with the new pontoons being welcomed by local sailors and visitors while also simplifying craning operations on site.

But while the previous phase took a long time to complete, club members have learned from the experience of the previous project and are hopeful the planned new pontoons will be up and running before the new season starts in April.

More pontoons are planned for Burntisland

Eighteen new berths are envisaged at Seahaven Pontoon, building upon the 25 fore and aft moorings inside the harbour entrance and over a dozen pontoon berths in the inner dock.

During the first phase of the project, commodore Sarah Price said the aim was not only to improve facilities at the harbour but also encourage more people to try sailing.

“More boats, means more members, which means more revenue for our club and the town,” she noted.

The sailing season is from mid-April to early October and races are held on Monday and Friday evenings, with other races and cruises on the weekends.

A deadline of noon on April 4, 2022, has been set by the club to finish the project, and further updates about the initiative’s progress have been promised on the club’s website.

