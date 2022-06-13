New project offers Fifers free access to electric bikes in two towns

Alex Rowley visited Ore Valley Housing Association which offers e-bikes free of charge along with helmets, high visibility vests, front and rear lights, charging cables and other equipment.

The bikes provide up to 30 miles of range when fully charged and fold up so can be taken on public transport or by car to any give destination.

Mr Rowley said: “This project gives people the chance to try out getting on a bike and cycling with the addition of battery power taking the strain if needed.

Alex Rowley tries out the new e-bikes.

“As fuel prices rocket, this alternative way of getting around will be more attractive and affordable - well done to Ore Valley for giving people the chance to gain some experience of having a battery powered cycling trip.

“We must reduce our consumption of energy if we are to address the very real threat of climate change. We can all do more and in this case have some fun on the process.”

Mr Rowley said it was many years since he last rode a bike.

“As a boy I went everywhere on a bike and whilst the roads are much busier now, there are many safe routes and dedicated cycle ways across Fife for adults to enjoy and get their fitness levels up. “

The bikes can be booked at Ore Valley offices in either Lochgelly or Cardenden.