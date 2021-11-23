Online session to teach Gaelic to more Fife children

Parents and carers across Fife are being encouraged to find out more about teaching children Gaelic at a special online information session this week.

By Craig Smith, Local Denmocracy Reporting Service
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 7:41 am

Bòrd na Gàidhlig is inviting people to find out more about Gaelic-medium education, which means that children are taught primarily in Gaelic with English being used as a second language.

Jim Whannel, director of Gaelic education at BnG, will deliver a short presentation on the benefits of Gaelic-medium.

Representatives from Fife' s education service will also be on hand to answer any questions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

New bid to generate awareness of Gaelic lessons

Read More

Read More
Fife volunteer who has helped train nine Guide Dog puppies wins national award

Nicola Masterson, quality improvement officer for the curriculum, explained: “We want to raise the awareness of GME in Fife and we’d like to hear from parents.”

Fife Council will co-host the meeting along with representatives of Comann nam Pàrant, the national organisation which offers advice and support on Gaelic-medium education to parents.

The meeting takes place on Wednesday, November 24, from 6.30 to 7.30pm.

The event is free but those participating must pre-register to attend via Eventbrite.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

ParentsFifeRepresentatives