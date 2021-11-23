Online session to teach Gaelic to more Fife children
Parents and carers across Fife are being encouraged to find out more about teaching children Gaelic at a special online information session this week.
Bòrd na Gàidhlig is inviting people to find out more about Gaelic-medium education, which means that children are taught primarily in Gaelic with English being used as a second language.
Jim Whannel, director of Gaelic education at BnG, will deliver a short presentation on the benefits of Gaelic-medium.
Representatives from Fife' s education service will also be on hand to answer any questions.
Nicola Masterson, quality improvement officer for the curriculum, explained: “We want to raise the awareness of GME in Fife and we’d like to hear from parents.”
Fife Council will co-host the meeting along with representatives of Comann nam Pàrant, the national organisation which offers advice and support on Gaelic-medium education to parents.
The meeting takes place on Wednesday, November 24, from 6.30 to 7.30pm.
The event is free but those participating must pre-register to attend via Eventbrite.