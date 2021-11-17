Parking restrictions to tackle problems in small Fife village

Members of Levenmouth area committee have instructed officers to promote a ‘No Waiting At Any Time’ order at the end of Main Street in West Wemyss due to access constraints for larger vehicles such as buses and bin lorries.

The issue came to a head recently when an inappropriately parked car prevented access of a school bus to the village’s turning circle, which is at the east end of Main Street and is regularly used by scheduled bus services and school buses.

There is also a recycling point in the area.

The problem area in West Wemyss

Committee members have agreed to pursue a new traffic regulation order at that end of Main Street at a cost of around £2,500.

Ken Gourlay, head of assets, transportation and environment, explained: “The access to the turning circle is very narrow with a pinch point created by a building on one side and a tall stone wall on the other.

“Any vehicle parked at or in the vicinity prevents the passage of large vehicles.

“Such an instance occurred recently, when a car parked at the end of Main Street prevented access of a school bus to the turning circle.

“This prompted the bus company to request that we assess the area for parking restrictions.

“It is proposed to introduce waiting restrictions on Main Street at the access to the bus turning circle to facilitate access by buses and prevent any further blockages.”

Committee members unanimously agreed to promote the order as soon as possible.

