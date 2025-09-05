Phase III of St Andrews West unveiled to add over 110 new homes

Two new planning applications have been submitted for the next phase of the St Andrews West development.

The mixed use development has pledged to “create a sustainable new community” comprising of 900 homes alongside retail, education, and a business hub. It is also home to Madras College School and luxury Morar Living care home.

Developer, Headon, has submitted two applications ton Fife Council for a total of 112, one-to-four-bedroom sustainable homes.

It said the mid-market rental proposal will cater for those who cannot meet their housing needs in St Andrews through established mechanisms due to their household income exceeding the current threshold for subsidised homes but is below the high level required to secure a home in the private rental market. The aim is to offer these homes for rent at, typically, 30% below the average rental price within the town.

An artist's impression of Phase III of the St Andrews West development (Pic: Submitted)

Joe Headon, said: “The proposals provide for a broad range of housing options across two tenures, with a selection of property styles and sizes. Continuing the success of previous phases, all homes will be delivered to the existing high standards of design and build, while the ongoing commitment to customer engagement and care also remains a priority.

“We, and our partners, are proud to have shaped a unique offering at St Andrews West, with the 20-year vision becoming a reality - residents now live in phases one and two, Madras College and both Morar and Gibson Trust Care Homes are complete and the new global R&A headquarters is currently under construction.”

Sustainability is very much at the heart of St Andrews West. Air Source Heat Pumps (ASHP) are installed on all homes as the lead heat generator, and the design and placement of windows, sky lights and doors maximise solar gain and minimise dependence on artificial lighting. Active travel routes and easy access to open green spaces are also prioritised.

Additionally, the plans also feature an underground bin system which proved to be a success in phases one and two. The subterranean system provides large communal bins which takes away the need to have multiple large outdoor bins per home.

If phase three gets council approval, groundworks are estimated to start towards the end of the year.