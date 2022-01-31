Plans lodged to demolish Fife village pub and replace it with housing

Blairhall Village Bar, situated in the west Fife village of Blairhall, could soon be demolished and four new homes built on the site, according to new plans submitted to Fife Council.

Owner Rab Hamill has lodged the planning application after trying to sell the pub for many years, while repair work required to the building has now made the business unviable.

Mr Hamill submitted a separate application last year to carry out essential repairs to the roof in particular, but the level of work needed to bring the building up to scratch is far more than originally thought.

How the pub site could look once developed

A spokesperson for Stuart King Architecture and Design, said: “Whilst the bar has served the local community for some time, the business has been out of operation due to the need for extensive restorative work to be carried out, including a new roof.

“The extent of work required, and the associated costs have determined that this is no longer a viable business.

“The site has been marketed unsuccessfully for years, and our client has now decided to pursue alternative ways to utilise the site and benefit his local community.”

The firm added that the design proposal has been informed by the most recent housing development in Bowling Green Wynd, adjacent to the site.

“In terms of scale, consideration was given to the immediate surroundings. It was then determined that two sets of semi-detached houses were the best option for the site.”

