Plans revealed to transform farm steading into Fife’s newest wedding venue

Up to 150 guests could be accommodated under the proposal for a change of use at the farmhouse at Rennyhill, Kilrenny.

An application has been submitted to Fife Council by JM Marshall & Son, East Pitkierie Farm, Anstruther.

The buildings, which date back to the 19th century, are in a state of disrepair and need significant maintenance.

The steadings could be transformed into Fife's newest wedding venue

The applicant wants to create “a series of flexible open spaces suitable for hire.”

The company said it would create permanent work in north-east Fife for roles which included events organisers, caterers, cleaners and landscape maintenance.

It also proposes removing the steel shed extensions and the unoriginal, corrugated sheet metal section of roof, restoring the steading back to its original footprint.

In a supporting statement, the applicant said: “The existing farm buildings are no longer suitable for modern farm use, and require significant repair works to restore the buildings to a quality which will have a positive impact on the Kilrenny Conservation Area.

“The proposals will enable the applicant to diversify their farming business, and allow the buildings to function as part of a source of income for the farm and provide employment locally.

“The proposals include the restoration of the existing buildings with minimal intervention, and provide a rich and welcoming building which will form the backdrop for many memorable events in years to come.”