Plans to build new homes in Fife village are shelved

Applicant, Maureen Wilkie, wanted to build four homes at Kilrie Cottages, Auchtertool.

The application was withdrawn this week, and may be replaced by plans for a smaller development.

The original application faced a recommendation for refusal by planning officers on the grounds of over development.

The plans have been lodged with Fife Council

Historically, the cottages formed part of the larger Kilrie estate, including other listed buildings such as Kilrie Granary, Kilrie House - built in 1854 - and Dovecot.

The plan envisaged four buildings one a half storeys high.

A statement lodged with the application said: “As the listed buildings are used as tourist attractions and venues rather than private dwellings in recent years, the cottages have become more isolated from the greater community.

“The applicant owns the land and feels it is underdeveloped and should be repurposed for housing, believing that the small community here would benefit from more house.”