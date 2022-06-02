Platinum Jubilee: Details of Fife Council services including bin collections

All council services will be open as usual on Thursday, June 2.

Most of the council will be closed on Friday, June 3, however emergency support will still be available.

All services will reopen as normal on Monday, June 6.

Refuse collection details for the Platinum Jubilee holiday weekend

Residents across the Kingdom are advised there are no scheduled changes to bin collections on Friday and those whose bins are due to be uplifted that day should put their bin out as usual.

The region’s recycling centres will also be open as usual that day.

Anyone who needs to contact social work in an emergency, or who needs urgent information relating to a birth, death or marriage should call 03451 55 00 99.