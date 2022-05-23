Popular St Andrews ice cream parlour bids to keep outdoor seating pods

Jannettas Gelateria got permission to add them to the pavement outside its South Street shop as part of the temporary COVID measures designed to help businesses through the pandemic.

Permission to use them runs out in May 2023, but they have been such a success the business wants to keep them.

It has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for a change of use for the space.

Jannettas Gelateria wants to keep its outdoor pods.

The family run business has been part of St Andrews’ town centre since 1908 - current owners Nicola and Owen Hazel are the fourth generation to be located in South Street.

In a supporting statement, the company said: “The indoor café went through different periods of full closure, reduced hours and restricted capacity as well as understandable nervousness from customers to sit inside.

“The pods have been a huge success and it is felt that they enhance the current business.

“They provide a great customer experience with lighting and heating thus allowing the business to operate year round and enable those customers with dogs to be included.”

It added: “Due to the success of the pods, the client is keen to retain them in place for a longer period of time as they feel it adds to their business and the streetscape as well as providing a better flow for pedestrians than was previously being experienced with the external seating tables, chairs and awnings.”