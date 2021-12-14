Praise for Fife town’s taxi drivers as first-time inspection pass rates rise

Members of Fife’s regulation and licensing committee heard on Tuesday how the first time pass rate of vehicles inspected during October and November had actually increased in the past two years - bucking the trend of other areas which have seen falls over the same period.

Of 94 vehicles tested, only two failures were recorded giving a pass rate of 97% - up from the 96% recorded a year previously.

And the nature of the problems were also relatively minor, ranging from broken springs to a fire extinguisher only weighing 0.6kg when the minimum requirement is 1kg.

Taxi sign

Service manager Tom Henderson, from FIfe Council’s fleet operations, was pleased to report the results of the Glenrothes zone inspections.

“I’m delighted to report that the first time pass rate has increased from 2019,” he noted.

“The operators should be congratulated for their first class efforts in continuing to maintain their cars to a very high standard particularly at this very difficult time.”

The Glenrothes area’s results compare favourably with others reported in the last few months.

West Fife taxi operators were asked to redouble their efforts in November when it emerged just 92% of vehicles passed first time, well down on the 99% pass rate recorded in 2019.

In October, Kirkcaldy’s taxi and private hire companies saw a slight fall in their first time pass rate, down to 97% from 99%, but operators there were congratulated on keeping their vehicles to a generally high standard.

