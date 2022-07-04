Public consultation as plans unveiled for new solar farm in Fife

A proposal of application notice has been submitted to Fife Council for the initiative at Glenniston Farm, Lochgelly,

And people will be able to find out more at a public meeting later this month.

The proposed Glenniston Solar Panel Project is located on farmland to the east of Loch Gelly, approximately 0.5km north of Auchtertool.

The development will host a public consultation later this month

Ian McLean, Locogen Consenting director,, said: “We are really excited about this project, which we believe fits well with the Fife Council plan to “Support the development of a mix of energy generating and distribution technologies that will meet future national and local energy needs”.

“It also contributes to our national carbon reduction targets and provides a long-term secure source of affordable energy at a time when increases in international energy prices are deeply concerning.”