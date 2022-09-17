Queen's funeral: Changes to Fife bin collections

Refuse collections are just one of the council services to stop on the day of the Queen’s funeral, which is a bank holiday across the UK.

Schools, nurseries and council offices will all be closed, as will the community recycling centres.

Fife Council has said residents should not present their bins for collection on this date, but should present them on their next scheduled date.

They confirmed excess waste can be presented on the next date, but it should be bagged and put at the side of the bin.

They say excess waste should be “within reason” and is normally two black bags for a standard blue bin.