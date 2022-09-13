Queen's funeral: What impact will bank holiday have on Fife Council services including bin collections

The council has confirmed it will mark the day as a public holiday in line with many other public organisations.

As a result, council services including schools, local offices and bin collections will be affected.

All council-run nurseries and schools in the Kingdom will be closed for the day along with all council offices.

Monday's bank holiday for the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen will see many businesses, organisations and services closed for the day. Pic: Lisa Ferguson.

However a spokesperson for the local authority said emergency and critical cover will continue to be provided.

Bin collections on Monday will not go ahead.

The council say plans are underway to deal with as much of the backlog as possible, but any bins not picked up will be emptied on their next collection date.

Recycling centres will also be closed and the council is asking customers for “their understanding and patience”.

Libraries and leisure centres will be closed for the day and scheduled gas servicing appointments for tenants will now not go ahead. A letter with a rearranged date will be issued to those affected in the coming days.

The council said meals on wheels and social care residential support will operate as usual.

Emergency out of hours contacts for council services will still be available on 03451 55 00 99.

Anyone who needs to contact social work in an emergency, or who needs urgent information relating to a birth, death or marriage should call this same number.

Tenants can report emergency housing repairs online at www.fife.gov.uk or by calling 03451 55 00 99 if they don’t have internet access.

All services will resume as normal on Tuesday, September 20 when nurseries, schools and council offices will reopen.

Many businesses and organisations across the country have already taken the decision to close for the day as a mark of respect for the UK’s longest reigning monarch.

Fife College’s network of campuses will shut, with all scheduled classes cancelled.

The region’s libraries, museums and art galleries operated by OnFife will also be closed.

The big supermarket chains and a number of high street retailers have also said they will shut.

Some supermarkets with smaller stores and petrol stations will be open from 5pm to 10pm.