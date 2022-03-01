School bus plans: Changes in Fife on hold until under-22 travel scheme fully assessed

Fife Council approved its controversial Walked Routes to School Assessment policy in 2019 which aimed to encourage more youngsters to walk and cycle while at the same time ending free bus travel entitlement on some routes where they live within two miles of their school.

The local authority has a statutory duty to provide free transport to pupils with “entitled status”, either on distance grounds - or if there is no suitable walking route available.

A total of 52 separate walking routes across the region were assessed and, while many were ruled out, 24 were deemed to be ‘available’ which could affect transport entitlement and could see bus services either removed or have their capacity reduced if the number of ‘entitled’ pupils from an area has gone down.

Changes to school bus provision or free bus travel for hundreds of Fife school pupils are on hold.

The move sparked concern in many communities who felt some of the routes explored were far from safe and could increase parents’ financial outlay if free bus travel was taken away.

However, the introduction of the National Entitlement Card (NEC) in Scotland, which allows five to 21-year-olds to travel free on local buses, has changed the picture completely - prompting councillors on the education and children’s services sub-committee to postpone the implementation of changes to existing route assessments while they see what effect the new scheme has had.

Councillor Craig Walker, committee convener said: “We’re all aware that there are a few routes which are being debated, so this is the right thing to do to find out what impact the new bus pass for under 22s will have.”

The walk routes assessed were ones identified where free transport has been provided without formal assessment in accordance with the new policy.

As new infrastructure had been installed in areas across Fife, the council said the initial reason for granting the free transport might no longer be valid and decided to look again.

Nine walk route assessments were conducted which led to no outstanding concerns from councillors - Rosyth to Dunfermline HS; Liggar’s Bridge to St Leonards PS; Dalgety Bay to Inverkeithing HS; Redcraigs to Kirkcaldy HS; Strathairly to Kirkton of Largo PS; Balgone/Craigtoun to Lawhead PS; Elizabeth Crescent to Newport PS ; Pittenweem to Waid Academy; and Coaltown of Balgonie to Auchmuty HS.

For the remaining 15 routes, officers have since outlined the reasons why the conclusion was that these routes were assessed as available.

These routes were Wellwood to McLean PS; West Camps to Carnock PS; Castlandhill Road to Inverkeithing HS; Admiralty Road to Inverkeithing HS; High Valleyfield to Torryburn PS; Ballingry to Lochgelly HS; East Wemyss to Levenmouth Academy; Kilrenny to Ansruther PS; Balgeddie to Glenwood HS; Balfarg to Glenrothes HS; Stenton/Finglassie/Lochtyview (old) to Auchmuty HS; Lochtyview (new) Thornton to Auchmuty HS; Mountfrost to Auchmuty HS; Alburne Park/Prestonhall to Carleton; and Markinch (Northall Road/Manse Road area) to Auchmuty HS.

The committee’s decision means that any changes will now not be introduced until the NEC scheme is assessed, with reports to be brought back to committee after the elections in May.

