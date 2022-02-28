Site of former Fife police station to become a new housing development

Robertson Partnership Homes has joined forces with Fife Council for the project on land in Carslogie Road, Cupar, which was home to the town’s police station until it was demolished back in 2015.

A total of 17 new properties will be created, and 15 of those will be classed as affordable housing to help meet the local authority’s affordable housing targets.

The plans were not without controversy though and could have been left in the hands of local councillors to decide upon if just one more objection had been received during the planning process.

How the proposed development could look

Five objections in total were received, citing concerns about road safety, privacy impacts, increased air pollution, and the visual amenity of the proposals.

However, case officer Jamie Penman recommended approval, suggesting it would redevelop brownfield land and see a vacant site brought back into beneficial use.

“The proposal would include a mix of property types and finishing materials and would have no significant visual impact on the character of the surrounding area,” he commented.

“The application proposal also has an acceptable layout which efficiently maximises the amount of land available for development without compromising on residential amenity impacts on existing properties that border the application site, nor would it raise any significant conflicts between proposed units within the development site."He added: “Furthermore, no significant concerns have been raised with regard to road safety, drainage/flooding, trees or contaminated land/air quality.”

The half-a-hectare site is owned by Fife Council, and has Rathcluan Country House Hotel to its west and Duffus Park to the north.

The proposed housing for the site is a mix of semi-detached and terraced housing, with new homes being a mix of one or two-storey dwellings.

According to the plans, a continuous pedestrian route will connect from Carslogie Road to the new homes, open green space and parking courts within the development.

Two of the proposed new homes will have private driveways and the remainder of homes will have parking provided.

