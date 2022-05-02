Sovereignty political party makes council election debut in Fife

A new political party makes its debut in council elections in Fife this week.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 2:50 pm

Sovereignty is contesting the Kirkcaldy East ward when voters go to the polls on Thursday.

The party is fielding local man Walter Neilson.

He was in Dysart campaigning over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Sovereignty candidate Walter Neilson (front) at Dysart

Walter said: “I was overwhelmed by the support from family and friends and party members who travelled from Huntly, Dundee and Dumbarton.

Read More

Read More
London developer plans shopping development in Fife town

“One of the many issues my campaign is focused on is the positive potential that the area could offer - Ravenscraig Castle, park and Dysart harbour can attract so many more visitors if the facilities were upgraded.”

Sovereignty was founded in 2020 on the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

Walter Neilson, (right) with Sovereignty party leader David McHutchon

It was previously known as Restore Scotland, and contested the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections.

It stands for the independence of Scotland from the UK and EU; the liberty of the individual; the value and the autonomy of the family; the sanctity of human life; and, the health and wellbeing of the people of Scotland.

Fife