Sovereignty political party makes council election debut in Fife

Sovereignty is contesting the Kirkcaldy East ward when voters go to the polls on Thursday.

The party is fielding local man Walter Neilson.

He was in Dysart campaigning over the weekend.

Sovereignty candidate Walter Neilson (front) at Dysart

Walter said: “I was overwhelmed by the support from family and friends and party members who travelled from Huntly, Dundee and Dumbarton.

“One of the many issues my campaign is focused on is the positive potential that the area could offer - Ravenscraig Castle, park and Dysart harbour can attract so many more visitors if the facilities were upgraded.”

Sovereignty was founded in 2020 on the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

Walter Neilson, (right) with Sovereignty party leader David McHutchon

It was previously known as Restore Scotland, and contested the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections.