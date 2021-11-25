Speed cushion on two St Andrews streets go-ahead despite objections

Some local opposition to the measures along Hepburn Gardens and Buchanan Gardens has been maintained following a public consultation earlier this year, with two objections lodged against the former and one for the latter scheme.

However, councillors at north east Fife area committee considered the issues raised at their meeting on Wednesday and said the speed reduction measures should still be pursued.

Speed bump

Objectors had argued that speed cushions were ineffective in slowing down vehicles and potentially damaging to vehicles.

But Lesley Craig, traffic management lead consultant for north Fife, stressed that they are considered the most suitable feature to introduce whilst achieving the desired result.

“Where vehicles are driven at an appropriate speed over speed cushions, no damage should be sustained as a result,” she said.

“The dimensions of the proposed speed cushions do not differ from the standard installations throughout Fife.

“There have been no reported personal injury incidents caused by speed cushions since they were initially installed in the late 90s.

“These features are intended to improve the conditions for pedestrians and cyclists by reducing average speeds, thus making it safer and improving the local environment.”

Councillors heard how the design process for both roads had highlighted a high number of properties with off road parking areas accessed by vehicular drop kerb crossings.

That, the committee was told, limits the choices of speed reduction measures available to designers to introduce.

