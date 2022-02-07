St Andrews flooding: Council re-assurance over problem area

Liberal Democrat Councillor Jane Ann Liston reported how the depth of the water covered both carriageways and footways of Melville Road and often forced residents of Younger Gardens to paddle through several inches of water to reach their homes.

Now council officials have assessed the situation and are presently upgrading the drainage system to deal with the excess water.

Ms Liston said: "There are issues on both sides of Melville Road.

Cllr Jane-Ann Liston at the scene of the flooding

"Currently the gullies draining to the north are being upgraded but further investigations will be made into the run-off from the field on the south side.

"It may be that work will have to be done to the ditch to ensure it can cope with the amount of water."

Ms Liston admitted she still harbours reservations about proposed housing and its impact in the area, but believes the council's commitment to improving the situation is a welcome step.

"I still have concerns about the impact of the proposed houses to be built on the south side of Melville Road," she concluded.

"However, it is very good news that Fife Council are acting quickly to deal with the immediate problem, so it is hoped that work will be enough to ensure

that the Craigtoun North development does not make matters worse."

