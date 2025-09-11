Third Fife councillor joins Nigel Farage’s ReformUK stating his party ‘abandoned locals’

A third Fife councillor has defected to join Reform UK.

Dunfermline councillor Gavin Ellis has jumped ship from the Tories to sign up with Nigel Farage’s party

His move comes just weeks after Councillor Julie MacDougall announced she was now with Reform after sitting as an independent after previously quitting Labour in protest at Melanie Ward being made the candidate for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath at the last General Election. Ms Ward comfortably won the seat.

The first to join Reform was Robin Lawson, the Tory councillor for St Andrews, although he is still listed as an independent.

Gavin Ellis has defected from the Tories to ReformUK (Pics: Fife Free Press/Fife Council)

The latest defection has no impact on the balance of power with Labour running a minority administration at Fife House, but it will spark more debate in the corridors of power about Reform’s move into the Kingdom with Scottish Parliamentary elections on the horizon.

Councillor Ellis represents Dunfermline North, and was first elected in 2017.

In a post on social media, he listed a number of local issues behind his decision, and added: “Many questions will be asked and no doubt the political witch hunt of ‘he should stand down and have a by-election will be made by those with a political interest. What should a councillor do when it’s not them but their party that has abandoned local residents?”

He continued: “Luckily I did not stand solely on a Conservative and Unionist manifesto but by local promises such as asking for a study into replacing the loss of Woodmill swimming with a new leisure centre as we knew Carnegie would not cope.

“Well it’s clear that the last council administration and the committee tasked with scrutinising it either overlooked the loss of swimming facilities or just didn’t care, unlike Edinburgh Council who have now built a low cost swimming pool into one of their new high schools when we should and could have done the same at the joint campus.

“I’ve also questioned the selling of the land at Woodmill without the factoring in of recreational facilities for the local community.

“We have villages such as Wellwood where drug users / sellers are ruing our community and it’s not just Wellwood as a village but across our communities this kind of issue is happening, we cannot continue to house those type of people in our small communities ahead of local people born and breed in the villages.”