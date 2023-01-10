Three new 20m-tall 5G masts planned for Kirkcaldy streets

It has submitted prior notification applications to Fife Council which gives members of the public a two-week opportunity to have their say.

In a supporting statement, the company said: “There is an acute need for a new base station to provide effective service coverage and in this case, the height of the proposed street pole is the minimum required to bring the benefits of 5G to this area.”

The company submitted this photo with its application to show the proposed location of the 5G mast

CK Hutchison said it was “committed to providing improved network coverage and capacity, most notably in relation to 5G services” adding: “In these unprecedented times of the pandemic, it is recognised that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community; facilitating educational benefits, providing access to vital services, improving communications with the associated commercial benefits for local businesses, enabling ecommerce and facilitating the increased need and demand for working from home, as well as enjoying access to social, media and gaming for leisure time activities.”The company said the proposed “presents a better ‘fit’ within the local community and immediate street scape.”