Three new 20m-tall 5G masts planned for Kirkcaldy streets
Plans for two new 5G phone mast in Kirkcaldy have been unveiled.
It has submitted prior notification applications to Fife Council which gives members of the public a two-week opportunity to have their say.
In a supporting statement, the company said: “There is an acute need for a new base station to provide effective service coverage and in this case, the height of the proposed street pole is the minimum required to bring the benefits of 5G to this area.”
CK Hutchison said it was “committed to providing improved network coverage and capacity, most notably in relation to 5G services” adding: “In these unprecedented times of the pandemic, it is recognised that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community; facilitating educational benefits, providing access to vital services, improving communications with the associated commercial benefits for local businesses, enabling ecommerce and facilitating the increased need and demand for working from home, as well as enjoying access to social, media and gaming for leisure time activities.”The company said the proposed “presents a better ‘fit’ within the local community and immediate street scape.”
It added: “The proposed site option is considered the best available compromise between extending 5G service across the target ‘coverage hole’ with the selected street works pole height and associated antenna and ground-based cabinets restricted to the minimum height which is capable of providing the required essential coverage.”Councillors consider the application in due course.