The call targets the organisations which run recycling centres, sport centres and other large facilities.

The Tory group says it has heard “a string of complaints” from the public about changes being made without adequate consultation or oversight.

It now plans to raise the matter at this week’s meeting of the full council on Thursday.

Recycling centred are run by an arms length organisation (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Councillor David Dempsey, leader of the Tory Group at Fife House, said: “There are advantages in operating the Council’s sites at arms length but we see signs that the public interest isn’t the top priority. That needs fixed.”

He highlighted the recent vote to remove the booking system at recycling centres - a decision which followed significant feedback on the limited access to sites brought in during the pandemic.

He added: “It can’t just do that. The board of Fife Resource Solutions decides whether you need to book or not - yet the council owns the centres and is the only shareholder of FRS.

“Why has it given away so much control?”He said there were other examples “where sports facilities have changed overnight” and added: “Too much is being decided behind closed doors.

It may be that the present setup can be adjusted to work properly, or we may need bigger changes.

“We can’t tell till we have more information, which is why, at Thursday’s Council meeting, we’re calling for a review. The public deserves no less.”

