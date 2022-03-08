Ukraine: Fife set to unite behind motion condemning Russian invasion

The motion, which will be put before the full council meeting on Thursday, will call on councillors to deplore Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “waging of aggressive war” in Ukraine - a criminal act under international law - and ask the council to “join with the civilised world” in opposing a conflict which is taking an increasing toll of military personnel and non-combatant civilians alike.

The debate is also expected to lead to councillors instructing chief executive Steve Grimmond and co-leaders David Ross and David Alexander to write to Andrey Yakovlev, the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Scotland, to convey the council’s criticism of his Government’s actions.

The motion has been tabled by SNP councillor John Beare, who says Fife supports the Scottish and UK Governments, other nations and allies in deploying measures aimed at ending the illegal Russian invasion and supporting the government and people of Ukraine.

A protester with a Ukranian flag demonstrates outside the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

It says: “The invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing occupation of the Crimean peninsula and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, is a reminder that peace, stability and democracy cannot be taken for granted, even in Europe, and stresses the value and importance of international institutions including the United Nations, the European Union, the OSCE, the Council of Europe and NATO in continuing to safeguard and advance democracy, mutual security and economic prosperity in Europe and beyond.

“Fife Council stands with Ukraine and its people in these terrible times. And with those Russians who are not responsible for this war, many of whom bravely speak out against it - thousands of whom have been arrested by the Russian State for taking part in peaceful protests.”

Steve Grimmoind, chief executive, has also confirmed that high level talks had taken place about ensuring Fife is ready to take in a large number of Ukrainian refugees.

Thursday’s proceedings will also note that Fife Council has conducted an initial review of pension fund investments which has not found any direct investments in Russian equity.

