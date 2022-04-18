Work set to start on £900,000 facelift for busy Fife bus station

The investment was announced this week by Fife Council.

It will see improvements made to Glenrothes bus station, its concourses and surrounding businesses leading to the Kingdom Centre.

Footpaths will be replaced, new information boards installed, a new bus stance built, and taxi ranks refurbished.

Glenrothes Bus Station

The project will also see street lighting upgraded around the north side of the shopping centre.

The work will be carried out in phases, starting with the lower concourse area first.

Several bus stances will need to close, but temporary stances and walkways will be created along with signage and timetable information boards.

It should be completed by the end of the year.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of the economy committee said: “These improvement works to Glenrothes Bus Station and surrounding area follows on from the redevelopment of North Street and continues Glenrothes town centre refresh.”