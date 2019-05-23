Doors open to three Fife affordable housing projects

Tenants have been moving into the new council housing projects in Lochgelly, Glenrothes and Kinghorn.

The developments are part of Fife Council’s affordable housing programme that is increasing the number of affordable homes across the region.

The new housing in Lochgelly, at Joe Temperley Wynd is a mixed development of private sector and council housing, of over 100 properties that will be built over three phases.

Alice and Dougie Burnett who moved from Lochgelly’s High Street into the new development in March said: “We love our new home, the peaceful surroundings and having a back garden is an extra bonus. We’ll be able to put up a trampoline for our great grandson.”

You may also be interested in:

Police close off Fife beauty spot over dead body mystery

Teenager attacked man with stick near Kirkcaldy train station

Fife care home fined after death of pensioner

The new development in Glenrothes is on the site of an old lock-up and parking area which had previously been the site of the Woodside Central Heating Works in Happer Crescent.

It has two, two bedroom bungalows designed for people with a range of housing needs, three two bedroom and eight three bedroom houses.

Liz and Martin McArdle who have moved in recently said: “We love our new home. The wider doors make it brilliant for moving around, especially when we have carers in. It’s far superior to our old house.”

In Kinghorn, affordable housing was constructed on the site of the former Caberfeidh Nursing Home. It includes four flats, five two bedroom and two three bedroom properties.

Veronica Alexander who moved in recently said: “We are warmer, happier and cosier in our new house, it’s a lot more substantial and feels solid - more like a home.”

Councillor Judy Hamilton, convenor of the council’s community and housing services committee, said: “The three new developments are part of a number of sites where construction is underway to meet our commitment to deliver 3500 new affordable homes by 2022. We have committed £40m over the Programme and plan to invest a further £74m to meet future housing needs.

“Our affordable housing programme is one of the biggest in Scotland and involves more than providing housing – it’s also about creating jobs and apprenticeships, supporting the Fife economy and the construction industry.”